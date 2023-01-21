Left Menu

15 IPS, nine PPS officers transferred in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-01-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 22:40 IST
The Punjab government on Saturday transferred 15 IPS and nine Punjab Police Service (PPS) officers with immediate effect.

Senior IPS officer B L Meena has been posted as the Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) Mohali, while S Boopathi has been given the charge of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Administration, an official order stated.

Narinder Bhargav has been posted as DIG, NRI, Ludhiana, while Naveen Singla has been given the charge of DIG Intelligence.

Kuldeep Singh has been posted as the Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, while Opinderjit Singh Ghuman, who is Senior Superintendent of Police, Muktsar, has been given the additional charge of Assistant Inspector General, Anti-Gangster Task Force (Faridkot range), as per the order.

Tarn Taran SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan has been given the additional charge of AIG, AGTF (Border range), while Harmandeep Singh Hans has been posted as the AIG, Counter Intelligence, Mohali.

Ajay Gandhi has been posted as the SP Investigation, Bathinda, while Shubham Agarwal will be the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana.

Maninder Singh has been posted as SP, Headquarters, Tarn Taran, while Mohd Sarfaraz will be the SP City, Patiala, according to the order.

Jyoti Yadav has been posted as the SP, Headquarters, Mansa, and Randhir Kumar as SP, Investigation, Ferozepur.

Among the Punjab Police Service officers who have been shifted are Ravcharan Singh Brar, Varinder Singh and Harmeet Singh Hundal.

