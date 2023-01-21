Left Menu

Over 30 buffaloes die after consuming chemical-laced fodder in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 21-01-2023 23:27 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 23:27 IST
Thirty-two buffaloes of a farmer died allegedly after consuming chemical-laced fodder and a case has been registered against a Rajasthan-based company in the matter, police said on Saturday. According to the complaint filed by Khemraj, a resident of village Kadarpur, he used to keep his 41 buffaloes in a plot near the Aravalli hill which is nearby his village. A company based in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur used to supply fodder for the bovine. Recently it had supplied fodder mixed with some poisonous or chemical substance, he said.

''It was on January 17 that as soon as the buffalo ate the fodder they started falling and fainted. I informed the veterinary doctor but the buffaloes could not be saved,'' Khemraj said. ''Doctor told me it was due to some chemical in the fodder. By Saturday, 32 buffaloes have died. Most of them were milkers and I have lost lakhs of rupees,'' he added.

An FIR has been registered against the company under section 429 (mischief by maiming or killing cattle) of IPC at sector 65 police station ''FIR has been registered and we are investigating'', SHO Sudhir Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

