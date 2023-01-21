Left Menu

Maha: SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi says he received death threat on PA's phone; FIR lodged

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2023 23:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 23:54 IST
Maha: SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi says he received death threat on PA's phone; FIR lodged
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra unit chief and MLA Abu Asim Azmi has claimed his personal assistant received a call from a person who issued death threats and hurled abuses at Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, a police official said on Saturday.

An FIR has been registered at Colaba police station against an unidentified person under Indian Penal Code sections 506(2) and 504 for criminal intimidation and other offences on the complaint of Azmi's personal assistant, he said.

''The call was received on Wednesday evening. The caller abused Azmi's PA as well as Aurangzeb and then issued a death threat for Azmi,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupiter

Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupite...

 Global
2
Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023