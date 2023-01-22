Left Menu

Govt may not announce capital infusion for PSU banks in Budget 2023-24

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2023 14:20 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 13:56 IST
Govt may not announce capital infusion for PSU banks in Budget 2023-24
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government is unlikely to announce capital infusion for public sector banks (PSBs) in the upcoming Budget as their financial health has improved significantly and they are on track to earn a combined profit of Rs 1 lakh crore, sources said.

Their capital adequacy ratio is much above the regulatory requirement and varies between 14-20 per cent.

To augment their resources, banks are raising growth funds from the market and also by selling their non-core assets, they added.

The government last provided capital support to banks in 2021-22. It had earmarked Rs 20,000 crore for recapitalisation of PSBs through supplementary demands for grants.

The government infused Rs 3,10,997 crore to recapitalise banks during the last five financial years i.e., from 2016-17 to 2020-21, out of which Rs 34,997 crore were sourced through budgetary allocation and Rs 2,76,000 crore through issuance of recapitalisation bonds to these banks.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the fifth and final full Budget of the Modi 2.0 government on February 1.

All the 12 public sector banks earned a cumulative profit of about Rs 15,306 crore in the first quarter which increased to Rs 25,685 crore in the September quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, the growth was 9 per cent in the first quarter while it surged to 50 per cent in the second quarter.

During the second quarter, SBI reported the highest-ever profit of Rs 13,265 crore. On a year-on-year basis, this was 74 per cent higher.

In the first half of FY23, the cumulative net profit of all PSBs increased by 32 per cent to Rs 40,991 crore. The combined profit more than doubled to Rs 66,539 crore in 2021-22 despite COVID-19 pressure.

Many state-owned banks after a hiatus also declared dividends in last financial year. In all, nine banks, including SBI, declared dividends of Rs 7,867 crore to shareholders.

Recently, the Finance Minister had said the government's efforts to reduce bad loans are yielding results with 12 PSBs reporting a 50 per cent jump in combined net profit at Rs 25,685 crore in the September quarter.

NPAs declined as a result of the government's 4Rs strategy of Recognition, Resolution, Recapitalisation and Reforms, she had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023