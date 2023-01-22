Left Menu

Over Rs 10 lakh unaccounted cash seized in poll-bound Meghalaya

Elections to 60-member Meghalaya assembly will be held on February 27, and counting of votes will take place on March 2.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 22-01-2023 14:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 14:17 IST
Over Rs 10 lakh unaccounted cash seized in poll-bound Meghalaya
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in poll-bound Meghalaya have seized unaccounted cash of over Rs 10 lakh in a village in East Jaintia Hills district, officials said on Sunday.

The unaccounted cash was recovered from vehicles coming from Assam in three separate operations in Umkiang village in the Sutnga-Saipung assembly constituency, they said.

"The district authorities have seized Rs 10.72 lakh in cash in Sutnga-Saipung assembly seat. No one was arrested so far in these cash seizures," Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor told PTI.

East Jaintia Hills SP Jagpal Dhanoa said the ''cash was seized from vehicles coming from neighbouring Assam on Friday'' as the occupants of such cars could not produce any valid document for carrying the liquid asset. Sutnga-Saipung constituency is considered one of the 'expenditure sensitive' assembly seats identified by the commission. Elections to 60-member Meghalaya assembly will be held on February 27, and counting of votes will take place on March 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023