Left Menu

Man accused of duping people in Delhi nabbed from Himachal

A 26-year-old man was arrested from Himachal Pradesh for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of selling pharmaceutical products, police said on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Himanshu Gautam, a resident of Parwanoo in Himachal Pradeshs Solan district, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2023 14:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 14:21 IST
Man accused of duping people in Delhi nabbed from Himachal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man was arrested from Himachal Pradesh for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of selling pharmaceutical products, police said on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Himanshu Gautam, a resident of Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, they said. One of the victims said in his complaint that he received a message and a call from a ''pharma company'' that claimed to supply medicines to hospitals. The caller convinced the complainant to order products for which he paid Rs 94,000. However, the consignment never arrived, a senior police official said. During the investigation, the police analysed all the details of the number through which the accused contacted the complainant zeroed down on his location from where he was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said. The mobile phone used to commit the crime was also seized from the accused, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023