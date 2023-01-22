Man accused of duping people in Delhi nabbed from Himachal

A 26-year-old man was arrested from Himachal Pradesh for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of selling pharmaceutical products, police said on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Himanshu Gautam, a resident of Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, they said. One of the victims said in his complaint that he received a message and a call from a ''pharma company'' that claimed to supply medicines to hospitals. The caller convinced the complainant to order products for which he paid Rs 94,000. However, the consignment never arrived, a senior police official said. During the investigation, the police analysed all the details of the number through which the accused contacted the complainant zeroed down on his location from where he was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said. The mobile phone used to commit the crime was also seized from the accused, the police said.

