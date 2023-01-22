Left Menu

Man shot dead in UP's Shamli

A man was allegedly shot dead by some unidentified men in a village in Shamli district, police said on Sunday. The incident happened in Khedi Karmu village on Saturday night, they said, adding the deceased has been identified as Gaurav Upadhyay 25.According to the victims family, Upadhyay received a call at night and went out to some people but he did not return.

Updated: 22-01-2023 15:44 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 15:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was allegedly shot dead by some unidentified men in a village in Shamli district, police said on Sunday. The incident happened in Khedi Karmu village on Saturday night, they said, adding the deceased has been identified as Gaurav Upadhyay (25).

According to the victim's family, Upadhyay received a call at night and went out to some people but he did not return. The victim’s body was found at a vacant plot near Lilon road, Superintendent of Police Abhishek said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe is on into the matter, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

