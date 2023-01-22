Man shot dead in UP's Shamli

A man was allegedly shot dead by some unidentified men in a village in Shamli district, police said on Sunday. The incident happened in Khedi Karmu village on Saturday night, they said, adding the deceased has been identified as Gaurav Upadhyay (25).

According to the victim's family, Upadhyay received a call at night and went out to some people but he did not return. The victim’s body was found at a vacant plot near Lilon road, Superintendent of Police Abhishek said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe is on into the matter, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)