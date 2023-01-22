2 killed as vehicle hits motorcycle in UP's Ballia
Two bike-borne men were killed when their two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Patpar village here, police said on Sunday.
The incident occurred late on Saturday evening when Akshay Kharwar (28), Vipin (42) and Sunil were travelling on a bike, they said.
All of them were rushed to hospital, where Akshay Kharwar and Vipin died, a police official said, adding the condition of Sunil was stated to be critical and he has been rushed to Varanasi for better treatment.
An FIR has been registered against an unidentified vehicle owner and a probe into the matter is underway.
