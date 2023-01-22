Left Menu

Police respond to reported shooting in Los Angeles area city

PTI | Montereypark | Updated: 22-01-2023 15:51 IST
Police respond to reported shooting in Los Angeles area city
Dozens of police officers responded to reports of a shooting that occurred after a large Lunar New Year celebration had ended in a community east of Los Angeles late on Saturday.

Officials provided no information about the shooting in Monterey Park, a city of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population that's about 10 miles (16 kilometres) from downtown Los Angeles.

Earlier in the day, thousands of people attended the annual festival.

Seung Won Choi, who owns the Clam House seafood barbecue restaurant across the street from where the shooting happened, told the Los Angles Times that three people rushed into his business and told him to lock the door.

The people also told Choi that there was a shooter with a machine gun who had multiple rounds of ammunition on him so he could reload. Choi said he believes the shooting took place at a dance club.

The newspaper reported that the shooting happened after 10 pm.

Saturday was the start of the two-day festival, which is one of the largest Lunar New Year events in Southern California.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

