Left Menu

Man attacks neighbour with shaving razor, arrested

A case under Section 307 attempt to murder of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at New Ashok Nagar police station.Rajak was nabbed from his workplace in Noida, the police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2023 16:21 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 15:45 IST
Man attacks neighbour with shaving razor, arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Class 11 student was allegedly attacked with a shaving razor by his neighbour following an argument over dumping garbage in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar, police said on Sunday. The 19-year-old victim lives with his family on the ground floor of the rented accommodation while the accused, identified as Krishna Rajak (40), resides on the first floor of the building.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo quarrelled over dumping garbage, following which Rajak attacked the victim with his shaving razor, the police said. A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at New Ashok Nagar police station.

Rajak was nabbed from his workplace in Noida, the police said. The injured victim is undergoing treatment at GTB Hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023