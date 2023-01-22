Man attacks neighbour with shaving razor, arrested
A case under Section 307 attempt to murder of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at New Ashok Nagar police station.Rajak was nabbed from his workplace in Noida, the police said.
- Country:
- India
A Class 11 student was allegedly attacked with a shaving razor by his neighbour following an argument over dumping garbage in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar, police said on Sunday. The 19-year-old victim lives with his family on the ground floor of the rented accommodation while the accused, identified as Krishna Rajak (40), resides on the first floor of the building.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo quarrelled over dumping garbage, following which Rajak attacked the victim with his shaving razor, the police said. A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at New Ashok Nagar police station.
Rajak was nabbed from his workplace in Noida, the police said. The injured victim is undergoing treatment at GTB Hospital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- GTB Hospital
- Section 307
- New Ashok
- Noida
- east Delhi's
- Rajak
- Indian
- Krishna Rajak
ALSO READ
Over 2300 motorists penalised for wrong-lane driving in a day: Noida Police
Greater Noida hit-and-run: Student's health improves after 9 days, cops still clueless about culprit
Engineer killed as 'temporary lift' crashes at under-construction site in Greater Noida
Tea seller held for raping factory worker in Noida
3 held in police raid at illegal hookah bar in Noida