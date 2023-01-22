Left Menu

Nomad gang busted by UP Police STF

A gang of nomads was busted in Mathura with the arrest of five of its members including its leader, who carried a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, the Uttar Pradesh Police STF said here on Sunday. The arrested gangsters have been identified as Kadir Rana, Kaleem, Kareem, Iqbal, and Bagga alias Sahadat, the leader of the gang.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-01-2023 17:44 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 17:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
A gang of nomads was busted in Mathura with the arrest of five of its members including its leader, who carried a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, the Uttar Pradesh Police STF said here on Sunday. The arrested gangsters have been identified as Kadir Rana, Kaleem, Kareem, Iqbal, and Bagga alias Sahadat, the leader of the gang. Police made the arrests acting on a tip off, according to which, some members of the 'ghumantu' tribe gang were present in Surir Police Station area near the Yamuna Expressway service road. When a team of the Special Task Force and police cordoned the area and asked the gangsters to surrender, they fired at them.

In return fire, police wounded Bagga, who was admitted to a hospital. At least 11 cases are registered against Bagga in Sultanpur, Ambedkarnagar, Jaunpur, Prayagraj, Lucknow, and Mathura, the STF said in a statement.

