Two held with mephedrone worth Rs 23 lakh in Mumbai

22-01-2023
The Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested two persons for alleged possession of mephedrone worth Rs 23 lakh in suburban Shivaji Nagar area, an official said on Sunday.

The ANC's Worli unit nabbed a 27-year-old man with 56 gm of the banned substance at Govandi on Saturday, the official said.

On interrogation, the accused provided information about a supplier, who was later arrested from Shivaji Nagar and 60 gm of mephedrone was recovered from him, he said. The duo has a criminal record. The supplier had nine cases to his name and was convicted in two of them. He was also externed from Mumbai for two years, the official said.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered, he added.

