Driver dies as gas tanker catches fire after collision with truck

PTI | Koderma | Updated: 22-01-2023 18:15 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 18:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A gas tanker driver was charred to death after his vehicle collided with a truck and caught fire in Jharkhand's Koderma district on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred in a valley area of the district, some 175 km from the state capital Ranchi, when the empty gas tanker collided head-on with the truck and the tanker cabin caught fire, police said.

Koderma Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav said, ''only one person, the gas tanker driver, died in the incident. The person is yet to be identified, as all papers and related documents were destroyed in the fire.'' There was a traffic jam on the Ranchi-Patna road for several hours due to the accident.

