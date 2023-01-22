US Domestic News Roundup:Atlanta protest against shooting death of activist briefly turns violent; U.S. Supreme Court justices were questioned, cleared in leak probe and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Atlanta protest against shooting death of activist briefly turns violent

A protest in Atlanta briefly turned violent on Saturday as demonstrators set a police car on fire and smashed windows of buildings. Marchers had gathered to protest the killing of an activist by law enforcement on Wednesday during a raid to clear the construction site of a public safety training facility that activists have derided with the nickname "Cop City".

U.S. Supreme Court justices were questioned, cleared in leak probe

The U.S. Supreme Court's chief security officer on Friday said she spoke with each of the justices in her inquiry into who leaked a draft of its ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide, adding that the probe found no information implicating them or their spouses. Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley made the statement a day after the court released a 20-page report based on the eight-month investigation she led that failed to identify who leaked the draft to the news organization Politico.

White House chief of staff Klain expected to leave in weeks -sources

Ron Klain, President Joe Biden's White House chief of staff, plans to leave his post in the coming weeks, sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday, a major changing of the guard. Klain has informed Biden of his plans, the sources said, confirming a New York Times story that said the long-serving aide would likely depart after the president's State of the Union address on Feb. 7.

Colorado police, paramedics plead not guilty to homicide in Elijah McClain death

Three Colorado police officers and two paramedics pleaded not guilty on Friday to homicide charges in the 2019 killing of Elijah McClain, a Black man subdued by police, placed in a choke hold and injected with a sedative, though he was neither armed nor suspected of a crime. Attorneys for all five defendants entered pleas of not guilty to manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and other charges. The arraignment was in Adams County, the jurisdiction where the killing took place.

Judge rules for Florida's DeSantis against prosecutor for abortion stance

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, considered a possible 2024 Republican presidential contender, will not be forced to reinstate an elected state prosecutor he suspended over his pledge not to bring criminal cases against people seeking or providing abortions, a federal judge ruled on Friday. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle in the state capital, Tallahassee, ruled against prosecutor Andrew Warren, a Democrat, in his lawsuit seeking to be reinstated as head of the state attorney's office in Tampa. DeSantis on Aug. 4 barred Warren from performing any official "act, duty or function of public office."

U.S. Justice Dept found more classified items in Biden home search

A new search of President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday by the U.S. Justice Department found six more items, including documents with classification markings, a lawyer for the president said in a statement Saturday night. Some of the classified documents and "surrounding materials" dated from Biden's tenure in the U.S. Senate, where he represented Delaware from 1973 to 2009, according to his lawyer, Bob Bauer. Other documents were from his tenure as vice president in the Obama administration, from 2009 through 2017, Bauer said.

Mourners gather at Graceland for Lisa Marie Presley memorial

Mourners were heading to Graceland on Sunday morning to pay their respects to singer Lisa Marie Presley at the Memphis, Tennessee, mansion she inherited from her father, rock legend Elvis Presley. Presley died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54. Earlier that day, she had been rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest at her home. She is survived by her daughters, actress Riley Keough and 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper Lockwood.

Ten killed in mass shooting in Los Angeles area, police say

Ten people were killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, at a ballroom dance venue late on Saturday as residents in the predominantly Asian American city were celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year, police said. The suspected gunman fled the scene, and police were still trying to find him, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said early on Sunday morning, about five hours after the attack.

Abortion opponents call for stricter bans at first post-Roe Washington march

Thousands of abortion opponents rallied in Washington on Friday for the 50th annual "March for Life," marking a new chapter for a movement that has organized for decades around overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that recognized a women's right to an abortion. With that ruling now thrown out, March for Life leaders and activists were celebrating their movement's win, pushing for stricter limits on abortion at the state and national level, and praying to change the "hearts and minds" of Americans who support abortion rights.

CNH Industrial union workers end strike at two U.S. plants with deal

Members of two local unions at CNH Industrial NV factories in Wisconsin and Iowa reached an agreement over a new labor contract on Saturday, ending a strike that has been ongoing since last May, the United Auto Workers union said. The contract, which was voted on as an improved "last, best, and final offer" by CNH Industrial workers, included wage increases, shift premium increases, classification upgrades and as other improvements, the UAW said in a statement.

