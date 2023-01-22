Left Menu

NCB tableau to make R-Day parade debut, says senior official

Narcotics Control Bureau NCB will showcase a tableau for the first time during the Republic Day parade on January 26 here, with a universal message of saying no to drugs, a senior official said on Sunday.The NCB tableau will be accompanied by some of its personnel and two members of its canine squad, when it rolls down the Kartavya Path.The NCB, the nodal agency for drug law enforcement in India, comes under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 18:39 IST
NCB tableau to make R-Day parade debut, says senior official
  • Country:
  • India

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will showcase a tableau for the first time during the Republic Day parade on January 26 here, with a universal message of saying no to drugs, a senior official said on Sunday.

The NCB tableau will be accompanied by some of its personnel and two members of its canine squad, when it rolls down the Kartavya Path.

The NCB, the nodal agency for drug law enforcement in India, comes under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. ''As far as I know, a tableau from the NCB will be showcased for the first time in a Republic Day parade in Delhi. We are very excited and proud to be part of it. ''Our tableau has the message mounted on top, 'Nasha Mukt Bharat', and a group of people standing in front of it, wearing different costumes of India and holding their arms out, with a banner placed below bearing a line - 'Together We Can Do It','' NCB's Deputy Director General Monika Batra said.

The group of people represented from diverse cultural backgrounds is to portray that together ''we can keep our country safe from the drug menace'', she said.

The front of the NCB float depicts in a fibre installation representing a symbolic gesture of 'no' with hands crossed.

''The crossed hands show that we say 'no to drugs'. Besides, the intelligence and technology that we use to detect drugs will also be showcased,'' Batra said.

Among the canine members of the NCB who will be accompanying its tableau are German Shepherds 'Limbo' and 'Jelly'.

''While 'Limbo' is four-year-old, 'Jelly' is over five-year-old. They have helped detect consignment of drugs in the past,'' said a handler of 'Jelly'.

A total of 23 tableaux -- 17 from states and Union territories, and six from various ministries and departments -- depicting India's vibrant cultural heritage, economic and social progress will be part of the ceremonial parade, Defence Ministry officials said on Sunday.

Among the Union ministries and central government agencies, the Ministry of Home Affairs will display two tableaux -- one each by the NCB and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), while one each will be exhibited by the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Culture and the Central Public Works Department that falls under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

A preview of many of the tableaux, some of which are still being constructed or given finishing touches, was held at the Rashtriya Rangshala Camp in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023