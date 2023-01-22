Liquor worth Rs 16.75 lakh seized from godown, car in Thane
22-01-2023
Liquor worth Rs 16.75 lakh stored in a godown and a luxury car was seized from Thane district by the flying squad of the state excise commissionerate, an official said on Sunday.
Two persons have been arrested after liquor was seized from a godown in Lonad on Kalyan-Padgha road as well as a BMW car parked inside a housing complex, said Nilesh Sangde, Superintendent of State Excise (Thane).
''The main accused is absconding. The seized liquor, including produce from Daman and Haryana, is prohibited for sale in Maharashtra,'' he said.
