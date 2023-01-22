Left Menu

Wrestler 'The Great Khali' visits RSS HQ, pays tribute to Hedgewar, Golwalkar

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-01-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 19:33 IST
Wrestler 'The Great Khali' visits RSS HQ, pays tribute to Hedgewar, Golwalkar
International professional wrestler Dalip Singh, who took the ring name 'The Great Khali' in the popular WWE games, on Sunday visited Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh, the headquarters of the Rashtriya Sawayamsevak Sangh, in Nagpur in Maharashtra.

The RSS' publicity wing, the Vishva Samvad Kendra, shared the information on its Facebook page.

''The wrestler visited the memorial of late RSS chief Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and MS Golwalkar and paid tributes to them,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

