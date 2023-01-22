Left Menu

Cops in Bihar recover stolen idols of deities within 12 hours of theft

22-01-2023
Cops in Bihar recover stolen idols of deities within 12 hours of theft
Four 'ashtadhatu' (made of eight metals) idols of Hindu deities, which were stolen from a temple here a day ago, were recovered within 12 hours of the theft, a police officer said.

One person has been arrested in this connection, and the police are on the lookout for four others who were involved in the theft, he said.

Talking to reporters, Raj, the assistant superintendent of police, said, ''All four idols were recovered from the possession of Dil Kumar, who was arrested from Bhojpur on Sunday. A manhunt has been launched to nab four more accused. The stolen idols are worth several crores of rupees,'' he added.

Earlier in the day, locals in Badka Dhakaich village, on finding out about the theft, had blocked National Highway-84 and burnt tyres on the road in protest.

Some of them sought round-the clock security deployment outside the temple, stating that the idols were stolen on a previous occasion too, some six years ago.

