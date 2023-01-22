Punjab govt considering film city project, says CM Mann

The Punjab government is mulling over the idea of setting up a film city in the state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Sunday.

Mann's comments came during his two-day visit to Mumbai where he has gone to meet industry leaders for investments in the state.

During the Mumbai tour, the chief minister will meet business delegations and prominent companies to rope in investments, according to a statement.

"Mann will be meeting leading business tycoons for strategic tie ups in key sectors. During his visit, the chief minister will also be inviting the captains of industry to visit the state in the Invest Punjab Summit slated to be held next month in Mohali," it stated.

Following his arrival in Mumbai, Mann reiterated his government's firm commitment for the state to emerge as an industrial hub. The state government is already making strenuous efforts to put Punjab on the trajectory of industrial development.

Speaking on the idea for a film city, Mann said he would request his friends from the industry settled in Mumbai to set up their ventures in Punjab.

The Punjabi film industry is already very big and this proposed film city will give wings to it to expand, he added.

Mann expressed hope that his visit would propel the state's industrial growth on one hand and open new vistas of employment for the youth on the other. He will personally showcase Punjab as a land of opportunities and growth to entrepreneurs in Mumbai, Mann said.

Punjab is the most preferred investment destination in the country, he said, adding that every effort would be made to rope in new investments.

