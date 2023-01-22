Left Menu

Punjab govt considering film city project, says CM Mann

During his visit, the chief minister will also be inviting the captains of industry to visit the state in the Invest Punjab Summit slated to be held next month in Mohali, it stated.Following his arrival in Mumbai, Mann reiterated his governments firm commitment for the state to emerge as an industrial hub.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-01-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 20:32 IST
Punjab govt considering film city project, says CM Mann
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government is mulling over the idea of setting up a film city in the state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Sunday.

Mann's comments came during his two-day visit to Mumbai where he has gone to meet industry leaders for investments in the state.

During the Mumbai tour, the chief minister will meet business delegations and prominent companies to rope in investments, according to a statement.

"Mann will be meeting leading business tycoons for strategic tie ups in key sectors. During his visit, the chief minister will also be inviting the captains of industry to visit the state in the Invest Punjab Summit slated to be held next month in Mohali," it stated.

Following his arrival in Mumbai, Mann reiterated his government's firm commitment for the state to emerge as an industrial hub. The state government is already making strenuous efforts to put Punjab on the trajectory of industrial development.

Speaking on the idea for a film city, Mann said he would request his friends from the industry settled in Mumbai to set up their ventures in Punjab.

The Punjabi film industry is already very big and this proposed film city will give wings to it to expand, he added.

Mann expressed hope that his visit would propel the state's industrial growth on one hand and open new vistas of employment for the youth on the other. He will personally showcase Punjab as a land of opportunities and growth to entrepreneurs in Mumbai, Mann said.

Punjab is the most preferred investment destination in the country, he said, adding that every effort would be made to rope in new investments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023