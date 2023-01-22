Left Menu

J-K: Terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in Srinagar

Militants hurled a grenade at security forces in Eidgah locality of the city on Sunday, officials said, adding there were no reports of any loss of life. At about 805 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade upon the joint party of police and CRPF at Saidpora Eidgah area of the city, the officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-01-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 20:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Militants hurled a grenade at security forces in Eidgah locality of the city on Sunday, officials said, adding there were no reports of any loss of life. At about 8:05 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade upon the joint party of police and CRPF at Saidpora Eidgah area of the city, the officials said. They said the grenade missed the target and exploded on the roadside without causing any kind of loss.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

