JK admin assents to amend certain provisions of land reforms act

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday gave its assent to amend certain provisions of the land reforms act which would enable certain landholders to sell off their land parcels which were prohibited earlier, an official spokesman said. The assent for authorising the revenue department to move an amendment in Section 21 and Section 28-A of the agrarian reforms act, 1976 was given by the administrative council which met under the chairmanship of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha here, the spokesman said. He said the proposed amendment bill will be submitted to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for placing it before the parliament for enactment.

The spokesman said the proposed amendments shall lift the prohibition on the transfer of land vested under sections 6, 7 and 12 of the Act and bring these lands at par with the land vested under section 8 of the said Act. ''The enactment will be a big relief to such landholders who were vested land under sections 6, 7 and 12 of the Agrarian Reforms Act, as this would enable them to sell off their land parcels, which was earlier prohibited under the Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976,'' the spokesman said.

He said the amendment will also lead to the vesting of revisional power to the Financial Commissioner Revenue which shall facilitate the disposal of the cases arising out of the said Act in the larger interest of the public.

