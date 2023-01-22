TTE arrested for raping woman on moving train

A travelling ticket examiner has been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 33-year-old woman along with an accomplice on the Subedarganj Express, a Government Railway Police official said on Sunday.

GRP in-charge at the Chandausi railway station K N Singh said the woman submitted a complaint on Saturday alleging that TTE Raju Singh, who she was acquainted with, and another person gang-raped her on the train after offering her a seat in the AC first class coach.

Singh said a case was registered based on the complaint and the TTE was arrested.

Efforts are on to identify and nab the other accused, he added.

