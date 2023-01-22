Left Menu

JK: Civilian injured in grenade attack in Srinagar, few suspects picked up

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-01-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 22:06 IST
JK: Civilian injured in grenade attack in Srinagar, few suspects picked up
  • Country:
  • India

A civilian was injured Sunday after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces in Eidgah locality here, police said.

The police said after the incident, few suspects have been picked up.

The terror attack came at a time when the authorities are on high alert in view of the coming Republic Day celebrations.

''One grenade was lobbed by terrorists in Eidgah area which caused minor splinter injury to one person namely Ajaz Ahmed Deva, 32, son of Abdul Rasheed Deva and resident of Sangam, Srinagar,'' Srinagar police said on Twitter.

Police said the injured person has been taken to hospital and is out of danger.

An operation has been launched to catch the culprit(s), they added.

In another tweet, the police said the injured civilian has been discharged after first aid in SKIMS hospital Soura.

''Further, some suspects have been picked up for examination,'' the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023