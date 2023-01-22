Left Menu

Electronic object with blinking lights creates bomb scare in J-K's Rajouri

An electronic device with blinking lights was found lying in a village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, causing panic among people who mistook it for an IED, officials said. The suspicious object recovered from Jaglanoo is not an IED Improvised Explosive Device, but an electronic device with blinking lights.

An electronic device with blinking lights was found lying in a village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, causing panic among people who mistook it for an IED, officials said. The bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot after getting information about the suspicious device at Jaglanoo village in Kandi area, they said. "The suspicious object recovered from Jaglanoo is not an IED (Improvised Explosive Device), but an electronic device with blinking lights. The public is advised not to panic and spread rumours," a police spokesman said. He said the area has been thoroughly sanitised by teams of police, Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The police also advised the general public to remain cautious and report about any suspicious or unattended object immediately. PTI CORR/TAS SRY SRY

