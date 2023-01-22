Left Menu

Man hacked to death on road in Hyd, videos goes viral

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-01-2023 22:14 IST
Man hacked to death on road in Hyd, videos goes viral
A 30-year old man was brutally murdered in full public view on a main road here on Sunday by three unidentified persons, police said.

Videos of the incident that went viral on social media showed a man lying on the road and being attacked with sharp weapons by two persons even as another person is seen holding him by his legs, as vehicles passed by.

In another video, the assailants are seen running away after attacking the man. The man, who died on the spot was later identified with an Aadhaar card found from his pocket. A police official at Kulsumpura police station said investigations were on to ascertain the motive behind the killing and teams were formed to catch the accused, who fled the scene.

