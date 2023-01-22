Bombay HC quashes Kalyan civic body's order withdrawing nod for event on Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary

The Bombay High Court has quashed the order of the Kalyan Dombivali civic body cancelling the permission granted earlier to a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader to organise an event on the occasion of the January 23 birth anniversary of party supremo Bal Thackeray.

A division bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and M W Chandwani on January 20 quashed and set aside the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation's (KDMC) communication withdrawing the permission. The KDMC on January 11 allowed Vijay Salvi, who heads the Kalyan unit of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, to organise an event in Kalyan city on January 22 and 23. However, the KDMC on January 17 cancelled this permission citing the ensuing elections to the Konkan Division Teachers constituency for which the model code of conduct was in place, Salvi's counsel said. Salvi challenged the KDMC's cancellation order in the HC through his counsel Rajesh Datar claiming it was an afterthought. Salvi told PTI the event will be held as scheduled.

