Germany's Scholz, under pressure on tanks for Ukraine, says he will coordinate weapons with allies

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, under pressure to allow the shipment of German-made tanks to Ukraine, said on Sunday that future decisions on weapons deliveries will be made in coordination with allies, including the United States.

Scholz, when asked at a news conference about providing tanks to Ukraine, said that all weapons deliveries to Ukraine so far have taken place in close coordination with Western partners.

"We will do that in the future," he said.

