Gurugram constable held for extortion

We went to our homes and filed a complaint on Thursday, the complaint added.Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the man under section 384 extortion of the IPC at Sector 29 police station.The arrested accused constable was produced before the court of the duty magistrate today and sent into judicial custody, DCP Vij said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 22-01-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 23:11 IST
Gurugram constable held for extortion
  • Country:
  • India

A constable was arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 1,40,000 lakh from two friends, police here said on Sunday. Virender Vij, DCP east said, ''The arrested accused is identified as constable Takhat Singh who was posted at an emergency response vehicle (ERV). He has also been booked under section 7 of the anti-corruption act.'' ''Rs 1 lakh recovered from his possession. The further probe is underway,'' he added.

According to the complaint, at 8.15 pm, a man in a Khaki uniform approached him and his female friend while they were sitting in a car near Kingdom of Dreams in Sector-29. ''Claiming to be a policeman, he alleged that we were indulged in an act of public indecency and threatened to take us to the police station,'' the complainant, a resident of sector-9, said, adding, ''The man then forcefully sat in the car and demanded Rs 2 lakh to release us.'' ''We both withdrew Rs 1 lakh from our ATM cards while Rs 40,000 were kept in the car. After taking Rs 1.40 lakh he fled away. We went to our homes and filed a complaint on Thursday,'' the complaint added.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the man under section 384 (extortion) of the IPC at Sector 29 police station.

''The arrested accused constable was produced before the court of the duty magistrate today and sent into judicial custody,'' DCP Vij said.

