Left Menu

Fire breaks out in Mumbai suburban market, spreads to shops

A fire broke out in a market at suburban Kurla in Mumbai on Sunday night and has spread to multiple shops, officials said. The blaze erupted in a shop in Shivani Mandai on the CSMT Road in Kurla west at around 10.15 pm. As per the preliminary information, the fire is confined to 25 shops, according to officials.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 23:39 IST
Fire breaks out in Mumbai suburban market, spreads to shops
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a market at suburban Kurla in Mumbai on Sunday night and has spread to multiple shops, officials said. Nobody is injured in the incident as per the information available so far. The blaze erupted in a shop in Shivani Mandai on the CSMT Road in Kurla (west) at around 10.15 pm. As per the preliminary information, the fire is confined to 25 shops, according to officials. Teams of the fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot. It is not yet clear whether anybody is trapped inside the shops. Firefighting operation is underway, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023