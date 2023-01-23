Left Menu

12 people injured in shooting at Louisiana nightclub

People are talking, and we know that we can get some information to help us with our investigation, McKneely said.No additional information about the shooting, victims or investigation was provided at this time.Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome who met with mayors of other major U.S. cities in Washington, D.C., last week, to discuss the issue of crime called the shooting a senseless act of violence that will not go unchecked. We will not stop our work until everyone feels safe and individuals no longer turn to guns to resolve their differences, Broome tweeted.

PTI | Batonrogue | Updated: 23-01-2023 03:14 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 03:14 IST
12 people injured in shooting at Louisiana nightclub

Authorities in Louisiana say 12 people were injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Baton Rouge early Sunday.

One of the victims is in critical condition, while the rest are listed as stable, police said. No arrests have been made.

The shooting occurred inside the Dior Bar & Lounge around 1:30 a.m., said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., a police spokesman.

While no arrests have been made and the motive for the shootings is unknown, McKneely said the police department has leads. "People are talking, and we know that we can get some information to help us with our investigation," McKneely said.

No additional information about the shooting, victims or investigation was provided at this time.

Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome — who met with mayors of other major U.S. cities in Washington, D.C., last week, to discuss the issue of crime — called the shooting ''a senseless act of violence that will not go unchecked." "We will not stop our work until everyone feels safe and individuals no longer turn to guns to resolve their differences," Broome tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no major pullback: Happiest Minds

Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no m...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023