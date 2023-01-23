DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 30

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- SUNDAY, JANUARY 22 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Dec. 19 and 20 - 2350 GMT MONDAY, JANUARY 23

** FRANKFURT - Speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde at Deutsche Börse Annual Reception – 1745 GMT. BRUSSELS - Introductory statement by ECB board member Fabio Panetta at Hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament in Brussels – 1430 GMT. MADRID - Spain's economy minister Nadia Calvino speaks at Forum Europa in Madrid to present the President of the European Banking Authority José Manuel Campa – 0800 GMT. TUESDAY, JANUARY 24 ** RICHMOND - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond issues January Survey of Manufacturing Activity and January Survey of Service Sector Activity - 1500 GMT

** FRANKFURT - Member of the Supervisory Board of ECB Kerstin af Jochnick participates in Panel 4 "Regulated Financial Service Providers" at 11th Institute for Law and Finance' conference "The Next Systemic Financial Crisis – Where Might it Come From?": Financial Stability in a Polycrisis World" in Frankfurt – 1445 GMT. FRANKFURT - Bank of England's Executive Director for Financial Stability Strategy and Risk Sarah Breeden is a Panellist at the 11th Institute for Law and Finance Conference on the Future of the Financial Sector 'The next systemic financial crisis – where might it come from?' – 0900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Meeting of the Executive Board of the Riksbank – 1200 GMT. PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for January – 1330 GMT WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25 VILNIUS - Bank of Lithuania holds non-monetary policy meeting of the ECB Governing Council. TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jan. 17-18 policy meeting - 2350 GMT FRANKFURT - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report – 1500 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1600 GMT. THURSDAY, JANUARY 26 ** CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago issues National Activity Index for December - 1330 GMT

** KANSAS CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City issues Manufacturing Survey for January - 1600 GMT FRIDAY, JANUARY 27 ** DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas issues Trimmed Mean PCE Price Index for December. FRANKFURT - Speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde on the occasion of the official unveiling of the new memorial plaque (International Holocaust Remembrance Day) in Frankfurt – 1030 GMT. TUESDAY, JANUARY 31 STOCKHOLM - The Riksdag Committee on Finance will hold an open hearing on financial stability in the Swedish economy in the light of high inflation and higher interest rates with the Financial Stability Council. Participants include Governor Erik Thedéen and Minister for Financial Markets Niklas Wykman – 0800 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Feb. 1) WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1200 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2

** FRANKFURT - Opening keynote speech by the ECB President Christine Lagarde at awarding ceremony of the Franco-German Business Awards 2023 on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Traité de l'Elysée in Paris – 1830 GMT. FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1200 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1330 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3 ** FRANKFURT - Speech by ECB bank supervisor Frank Elderson at ECB Industry Outreach event on Climate-related and Environmental Risk – 1300 GMT. LISBON - Portugal's Economy Minister Antonio Costa Silva to hold a news conference with the country's foreign press association AIEP – 1000 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7 BRATISLAVA - ECB's policymaker Peter Kazimir and Klaas Knot (Dutch central bank governor, via online) speak at a climate conference organised by the Slovak central bank – 0800 GMT. QUEBEC CITY, Canada – Speech by Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem at CFA Society Quebec – 1745 GMT. WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8 FRANKFURT - Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot speaks at an MNI webinar – 1500 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 1 - 0800 GMT THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. February 2023 Monetary policy report will be published - 0830 GMT MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13 BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14 BRUSSELS - EU Finance ministers meet in Brussels WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16 OSLO - Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives her annual address "Economic perspectives" to the Supervisory Council of Norges Bank and invited guests – 1700 GMT. FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion will be published - 0830 GMT TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Non-manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February – 1330 GMT. WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 2023 – 1900 GMT. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement - 0100 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Finland WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book – 1900 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement - 1500 GMT. THURSDAY, MARCH 9 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States– 1700 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Mar. 10) MONDAY, MARCH 13 BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels. TUESDAY, MARCH 14 BRUSSELS - EU Finance ministers meet in Brussels. TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jan. 17 and 18 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15 LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt presents the UK government's budget and has commissioned the Office for Budget Responsibility to prepare an economic and fiscal forecast to go alongside it. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT THURSDAY, MARCH 16 FRANKFURT - ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT. BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, MARCH 17 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT SUNDAY, MARCH 19 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Mar. 9-10 policy meeting - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, MARCH 21 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for March – 1230 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Mar. 22) WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, MARCH 23 BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - Interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 1/23 - 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt THURSDAY, MARCH 30 ZURICH, Switzerland - Swiss National Bank Member of the Governing Board Andrea Maechler and Alternate Member of the Governing Board, Thomas Moser deliver Speech on Money Market Event – 1600 GMT. 