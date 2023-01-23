Left Menu

PM Modi to virtually inaugurate model of proposed Netaji memorial in Andamans on Monday

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 23-01-2023 06:50 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 06:50 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday virtually inaugurate a model of a proposed memorial dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to commemorate the freedom fighter's 126th birth anniversary.

The proposed memorial will be set up on Ross Island, which had been renamed as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep in 2018.

It will have a museum, a cable car ropeway, a laser-and-sound show, a guided heritage trail through historical buildings and a theme-based children's amusement park, besides a restro lounge, an official said.

The virtual inauguration of the model will be followed by PM Modi's speech to the nation.

The PM will also participate in a ceremony to name 21 uninhabited islands in the union territory after Param Vir Chakra awardees.

"The central government has taken this initiative to honour the Param Vir Chakra awardees. Of the 21 islands, 16 are located in North and Middle Andaman district, and five in South Andaman,'' the official said.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Port Blair on Sunday night for a two-day visit to the archipelago, where he is scheduled to address a public meeting on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 126th birth anniversary, besides taking stock of development activities.

Shah is likely to hoist the national flag during the day and deliver a public speech at Netaji Stadium – the same place where the freedom fighter had unfurled the Tricolour on December 30, 1943.

Back then, the stadium used to be known as Gymkhana Ground.

Shah is also likely to visit the Cellular Jail here.

