Shah to unfurl tricolour in Andamans

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 23-01-2023 07:44 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 07:44 IST
Port Blair, Jan 22 (PTI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah who arrived here on yesternight for a two-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, is scheduled to address a public meeting on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 126th birth anniversary on Monday morning.

The Home Minister will also take stock of development activities in the strategically located island territory.

Officials said Shah will be hoisting the national flag here, and will also deliver a public speech at Netaji Stadium – where Bose had unfurled the Tricolour on December 30, 1943.

Back then, the stadium used to be known as Gymkhana Ground.

Shah is also likely to visit the Cellular Jail here, where many Indian freedom fighters had been incarcerated during India's long history of struggle for independence.

The public functions will be followed by a meeting with the core committee of the island BJP, the officials said.

The Union minister is set to take stock of various developmental initiatives in the archipelago.

