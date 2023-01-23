Two IEDs destroyed in JK’s Rajouri
Two IEDs were destroyed in a controlled explosion in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said on Monday.
The IEDs, or Improvised Explosive Devices, were recovered during a joint operation by police, army, and CRPF from Dassal village, 4 kms from Rajouri town, Sunday evening, the officer said. He said the IEDs were located on an intelligence input.
They were destroyed in a controlled explosion by the bomb disposal squad in the Chingus forest area, 30 kms away from the town.
Security forces are on high alert across Jammu and Kashmir, where they have intensified checking and strengthened border and highway grids in view of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra and upcoming Republic Day.
A fresh alert was issued for the forces following two blasts on Saturday in Narwal locality of Jammu that left nine persons injured, and recovery of another IED in Kheora village of Rajouri last week, the officer said.
