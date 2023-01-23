Left Menu

Two IEDs destroyed in JK’s Rajouri

PTI | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 23-01-2023 10:23 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 10:22 IST
Two IEDs destroyed in JK’s Rajouri
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two IEDs were destroyed in a controlled explosion in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The IEDs, or Improvised Explosive Devices, were recovered during a joint operation by police, army, and CRPF from Dassal village, 4 kms from Rajouri town, Sunday evening, the officer said. He said the IEDs were located on an intelligence input.

They were destroyed in a controlled explosion by the bomb disposal squad in the Chingus forest area, 30 kms away from the town.

Security forces are on high alert across Jammu and Kashmir, where they have intensified checking and strengthened border and highway grids in view of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra and upcoming Republic Day.

A fresh alert was issued for the forces following two blasts on Saturday in Narwal locality of Jammu that left nine persons injured, and recovery of another IED in Kheora village of Rajouri last week, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no major pullback: Happiest Minds

Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no m...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023