2 dead in road accident in Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Lucknow | Updated: 23-01-2023 10:42 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 10:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two youths were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle near the Ratanpuri police station in the district, police said on Monday. The accident took place at the Kailashnagar village Sunday night when Sudhir Kumar (30) and Vikas (21) were returning from Khatauli to their village, Mandawali, on the motorcycle, police said.

Station House Officer Mithun Dixit told the media that the bodies have been sent for a postmortem examination and efforts were on to trace offending vehicle and the driver who escaped after the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

