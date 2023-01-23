EU to examine using confiscated Russian assets for reconstruction - FT

Left Menu

European Council President Charles Michel has urged the block's national leaders to push forward with talks on using $300 billion-worth of confiscated Russian central bank assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Monday. The European Union had blocked 300 billion euros ($326.73 billion) of the Russian central bank's reserves in November to punish Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

23-01-2023
Charles Michel Image Credit: Wikipedia

European Council President Charles Michel has urged the block's national leaders to push forward with talks on using $300 billion-worth of confiscated Russian central bank assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Monday. Michael said he wanted to explore the idea of managing the Russian central bank's frozen assets to generate profits, which could then be earmarked for reconstruction efforts, the newspaper reported.

It is a question of justice and fairness and it must be done in line with legal principles, the FT quoted Michael as saying in an interview. The European Union had blocked 300 billion euros ($326.73 billion) of the Russian central bank's reserves in November to punish Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine. ($1 = 0.9182 euros)

