Left Menu

Delhi gets 13 multipurpose vehicles to fight smog, pollution

Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday inaugurated 13 multipurpose vehicles equipped with anti-fog sprinklers and anti-clogging facilities to clean the citys streets.The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has procured 28 such vehicles from the Ministry of Environment, 13 of them were flagged off Monday and the rest will come by February 15.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2023 12:20 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 12:13 IST
Delhi gets 13 multipurpose vehicles to fight smog, pollution
Delhi LG VK Saxena (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday inaugurated 13 multipurpose vehicles equipped with anti-fog sprinklers and anti-clogging facilities to clean the city's streets.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has procured 28 such vehicles from the Ministry of Environment, 13 of them were flagged off Monday and the rest will come by February 15. Each vehicle costs Rs 48 lakh.

An official said that the vehicles have a 5,000-litre water tanker each fitted with a sprinkler system, jetting arrangements, and an anti-smog gun.

Speaking at the flagging-off ceremony, Saxena said: ''By these vehicles, I am sure we will be able to fight the pollution war more effectively.'' ''The best part of this vehicle is that it has jets for water sprinklers. It also has anti-clogging facility and it can also clean the spits of paan on the footpath. I am very hopeful that this will be a milestone in our war towards pollution,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no major pullback: Happiest Minds

Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no m...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023