Left Menu

Three of lift-and-loot gang held after gunfight with Noida cops, abducted person rescued

PTI | Noida | Updated: 23-01-2023 12:33 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 12:32 IST
Three of lift-and-loot gang held after gunfight with Noida cops, abducted person rescued
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons allegedly involved in looting commuters on pretext of giving them lift in their car were arrested after a gunfight with the police here while the trio was carrying an abducted hostage with them, officials said on Monday.

The gang has been active in Gurugram and Noida and is suspected of involvement in over a dozen cases in the national capital region (NCR).

The gang was allegedly involved in abducting a software engineer and looting money from him recently, a senior police officer said.

All three accused suffered bullet injuries in the gunfight which took place late on Sunday night in the Sector 39 police station area, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said.

The trio had picked up the hostage from the road near the Advant Business Park where he was waiting for a conveyance to go to Kalindi Kunj.

However, shortly after he entered the Maruti Celerio car, he was blindfolded and his hands tied by the accused, he said.

“The gunfight took place near a service road over-bridge in Sector 98, under the Sector 39 police station area. All three suffered injuries in the fight. One hostage whose hands were tied and eyes blindfolded. The gang members have confessed committing 13 incidents so far,” Dwivedi said.

“They have a car in which they offered free ride to people or in exchange of money, like private cabs. But they would hold the passengers hostage and forcibly take money using their ATM cards. If the bank accounts of the victim did not have money, they would call up their family members or relatives, demand money in bank account and then withdraw it using the victim's ATM card,” the officer said.

Those held have been identified as Sonu alias Sumit, Yogendra Pratap alias Yogi and Ravi Sharma alias Abhi – all residents of Ghaziabad, according to the police.

Three pistols along with ammunition have been seized from their possession and the car used in the crime has also been impounded, the police said.

The abducted person has been rescued and he is safe now, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no major pullback: Happiest Minds

Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no m...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023