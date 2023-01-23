Mumbai: 8-year-old girl injured in plaster fall dies in hospital

An 8-year-old girl who was injured after a portion of plaster of a ground-plus-24 storey building fell on her has died in a hospital in south Mumbai in the early hours of Monday, an official said.

The incident had taken place on Sunday evening at Shripati Apartments on Shrikant Palekar Road in Chandanwadi, he said.

''The girl, Krisha Patel, was injured when a piece of plaster fell on her. She was rushed to a hospital in Girgaon where she died at 1:30am in the ICU,'' he said.

The debris was removed by the fire brigade, which also cordoned off the site as a precautionary measure, he added.

VP Road police are probing the incident, he said.

