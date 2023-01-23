Maha: Body of unidentified man found in lake in Thane district

The body of an unidentified man was found in a lake in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, police said.

The body of a man, aged around 45 years, was found in Shil lake around 11.30 am, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC).

Local firemen and RDMC team fished out the body, which has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said. A case of accidental death has been registered and the local police are probing into the death, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)