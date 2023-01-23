10-year-old killed in UP's Badaun, family blames rural poll rivalry

A 10-year-old boy was killed at a village here, with his family alleging he was ''murdered'' by his father's rivals in rural polls, police said Monday.

They said Gurjit's father Nem Singh, a resident Rafatpur village, unsuccessfully contested the previous village pradhan poll which also resulted in a rivalry between him and some people from the other side.

They said the boy went missing on Sunday from him agricultural field in the Islamnagar police station area where he had gone with his mother.

The family informed the police his body was found around midnight from a nearby field with a mark on his neck.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Siddharth Verma rushed to the spot in the night for initial investigation.

The deceased's family told the police the child was killed over the election enmity. They said Nem Singh had contested the previous village pradhan election and had lost by 14 votes.

Quoting Gurjit's father, Verma said he had a rivalry with three persons of the village over the election and that the child was killed because of that.

Verma said that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the law on complaint of the father, and the accused will be arrested soon.

