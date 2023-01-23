Left Menu

Germany stresses importance of international support to Ukraine

EU countries and their international partners together should try to do everything possible to make sure Ukraine will win its war against Russia, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday. On Sunday, Baerbock had opened the door to Germany allowing Poland to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, in a possible breakthrough for Kyiv which wants the tanks for its fight against Russia's invasion.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-01-2023 15:04 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 15:00 IST
Annalena Baerbock Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Germany

EU countries and their international partners together should try to do everything possible to make sure Ukraine will win its war against Russia, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday. "It's important that we as an international community do everything we can to defend Ukraine, so that Ukraine wins and wins the right to live in peace and freedom again," Baerbock said before a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers.

Baerbock declined to make any specific comment when asked about the issue of exporting Leopold-2 battle tanks to Ukraine. On Sunday, Baerbock had opened the door to Germany allowing Poland to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, in a possible breakthrough for Kyiv which wants the tanks for its fight against Russia's invasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

