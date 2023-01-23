EU to approve new tranche of military aid to Ukraine on Monday, France says

EU countries will on Monday approve another 500 million euro ($544.90 million) tranche in military aid for Ukraine during a foreign ministers' meeting, France's Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said.

"I have no doubt this will be the decision we'll take today", Colonna said before entering the meeting in Brussels. ($1 = 0.9176 euros)

