EU to approve new tranche of military aid to Ukraine on Monday, France says
Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2023 15:05 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 15:01 IST
EU countries will on Monday approve another 500 million euro ($544.90 million) tranche in military aid for Ukraine during a foreign ministers' meeting, France's Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said.
"I have no doubt this will be the decision we'll take today", Colonna said before entering the meeting in Brussels. ($1 = 0.9176 euros)
