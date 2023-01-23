Resumption of Beirut blast probe 'most positive news' in case so far -victims' spokesperson

The resumption on Monday of a long-stalled investigation into the Beirut port explosion that left more than 220 people dead in 2020 has elated the relatives of victims, a spokesperson said.

"This made us so happy," Mariana Fadoulian, who lost her sister in the blast, told Reuters, adding that it was "the most positive news" the families of those killed had received in more than two years.

