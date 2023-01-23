Former Wagner commander will not be deported to Russia, says lawyer

A former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group will not be deported to Russia, his Norwegian lawyer said on Monday, following his detention by police.

"The risk of him being deported? It is zero," Brynjulf Risnes, Andrei Medvedev's lawyer, told Reuters.

Risnes said police detained Medvedev as there was "disagreement" between Medvedev and the police about the measures taken to ensure his safety.

