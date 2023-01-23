Left Menu

28-yr-old man dies after being hit by brick during scuffle in Delhi, 1 held

A 28-year-old man died after he was allegedly hit with a brick during a scuffle over money while playing cards in Delhis Ghazipur area, police said on Monday.Police got information on Saturday from LBS hospital that one Mohammad Shahzad, a resident of Mulla Colony, was admitted with chest pain, a senior officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 19:45 IST
28-yr-old man dies after being hit by brick during scuffle in Delhi, 1 held
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man died after he was allegedly hit with a brick during a scuffle over money while playing cards in Delhi's Ghazipur area, police said on Monday.

Police got information on Saturday from LBS hospital that one Mohammad Shahzad, a resident of Mulla Colony, was admitted with chest pain, a senior officer said. The victim, who worked as a delivery executive, had a blunt injury on the left side of his face and was bleeding. Moments later, he collapsed and died, the officer said. A case under section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC was registered in Ghazipur police station. Deceased's brothers Suleman and Sultan alleged that he was assaulted by one Wasim (24), a resident of Mulla Colony, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said. Investigation has revealed that Shahzad and Wasim fought over money while playing cards, police said. Wasim, who works at a restaurant in Star City mall, Mayur Vihar Phase-1 has been arrested, police said. He was previously involved in eight cases of snatching and theft, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023