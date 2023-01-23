Left Menu

Germany charges five with high treason in suspected civil war plot

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 19:48 IST
Germany charges five with high treason in suspected civil war plot

Prosecutors brought high treason charges against five people who allegedly planned to kidnap the health minister and were prepared to kill in order to topple the German government, the attorney general said on Monday.

The group, formed in mid-January 2022, had set itself the goal "of triggering civil war-like conditions in Germany by means of violence" in the hope of overthrowing the government and parliamentary democracy, the prosecutor said in a statement.

All five have been in custody since last year, when authorities first revealed the details of the alleged plot. (Writing by Rachel More, editing by Thomas Escritt)

