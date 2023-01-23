TN Police Authority to probe into plaints against officers
The Tamil Nadu Police Complaints Authority, headed by the Home Secretary, would investigate into and take action in case of complaints against police officials, the State government said here on Monday. Quoting the meeting of the Authority today, an official press release said complaints against police personnel up to the rank of inspector shall be submitted to the District Collectors concerned.
''The complaints against supervisory ranks i.e. from the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police and above shall be given to the Authority to carry out investigation and take further action,'' the release said.
