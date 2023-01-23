Enam AMC to raise USD 1 billion from its maiden vision portfolio

Portfolio manager Enam Asset Management Company (AMC) on Monday launched its maiden vision portfolio with a target to garner USD 1 billion at close.

The maiden offering -- Enam India vision portfolio -- is targeted at the mass affluent segment of investors with a minimum investment of Rs 50 lakh.

Enam AMC has been in the market for the past two decades and manages assets worth USD 3.48 billion as of December 2022.

It has a team of 15 investment professionals across fund management, research and ESG, its Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer Jiten Doshi said.

The company is part of the Enam Group established in 1984 and was co-founded by Vallabh Bhanshali, Nemish Shah and Jiten Doshi.

