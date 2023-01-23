Left Menu

MP: One labourer killed, another injured after debris cave-in while digging for sewage line in Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 23-01-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 20:19 IST
A labourer was killed and another injured after debris caved in on them during excavation work for a sewage line in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Monday, an official said. The deceased labourer's head got severed when the body was being extricated from under the mud using an earthmoving machine, the official said. Labourers were digging to carry out repairs on a sewage line near Madhumilan intersection, when the debris suddenly caved in and two of them got buried, additional deputy commissioner of police Rajesh Raghuvanshi said.

While one labourer died on the spot, the other man was rescued, he said.

The incident is being investigated and appropriate legal action will be taken against those concerned, if negligence was found in this work, the official said.

The labourer who died in the accident has not been identified yet, as his head got severed from the body when he was being extricated using the earthmoving machine, Rakesh Modi, in-charge of Chhoti Gwaltoli police station, said.

''We are searching for the severed head of the labourer in the debris. Only after the head is found, his identity can be established,'' he said.

Condoling the labourer's death, Indore mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said the civic body will investigate the matter and take appropriate action against those found guilty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

